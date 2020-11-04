Mary H. Widmeyer, 88, of Glenfield

Mary was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society and served as president and officer for many years. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother she made her home welcome to all and was known for her baking, counted cross stitch, sewing, and thoughtful gift giving. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she used her creativity to make it magical. Above all her greatest love was family. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren and extended her love to her siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary will be remembered for her big smile and generous heart.