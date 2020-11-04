Morning Checkup: 2020 Festival of Trees

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 2020 Festival of Trees is coming up at the end of the month.
Organizers Shawna Cutuli and K.I. LaClair were on Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment to talk about how it will look this year because of the pandemic.
The event benefits both Samaritan and the Watertown Family YMCA.
Public viewing and a silent auction will be from Friday, November 27 to Saturday, December 5.
It won’t be at the Dulles State Office Building this year, but in the former call center building that will be the YMCA’s new home.
The trees will be for sale online and people have the chance to buy a catered home watch party for Friday, December 4. It will be streamed on our sister station, WNYF and on samaritanhealth.com/auction.
You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.
