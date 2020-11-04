18 new COVID cases reported in tri-county region, 10 hospitalized

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
There were 9 new cases to report in Jefferson County Wednesday.
One person is hospitalized; 46 people are in mandatory isolation and 329 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 363 positive cases and performed 28,014 tests.
The county says 315 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County Public Health said 6 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 440.
Officials said 52 cases are active and 6 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 383 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 5 people have died from COVID and 88,813 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County announced 3 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 171.
Officials said 67 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said 3 people are now hospitalized and 55 are in isolation.
Another 459 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 116 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.