Potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 Gouverneur businesses, health officials say

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a potential risk of COVID-19 exposure at two Gouverneur-area businesses.
St. Lawrence County Public Health officials say there’s risk of exposure at Bowhall’s Family Store on Hailesboro Street and at the Route 11 Diner.
Health officials say anyone at Bowhall’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29 may be at risk.
A post on the store’s Facebook page says they’re closed as a precaution.
Anyone who was at the diner from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30 may also be at risk.
On the diner’s Facebook page, a post says they’re closed Wednesday for cleaning because of COVID-19.
Officials say anyone who was at either place during those times should be tested for COVID-19 and closely monitor how they feel, including taking their temperature twice a day for 14 days.
People who develop symptoms should call their health care providers for guidance and tell them they may have been exposed to the virus.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Testing is available through St. Lawrence Health System, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Clifton-Fine Hospital, and the Community Health Center of the North Country in Canton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.