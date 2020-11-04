Potsdam saloon patrons may have been exposed to COVID-19

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is urging people who visited a Potsdam bar on a certain day last month to get tested for COVID-19.
Officials say patrons of The Barking Dog Saloon at 495 West Parishville Road may have been exposed to the coronavirus on Sunday, October 25 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Public health recommends people who were there at that time be tested for COVID-19 and monitor how they feel.
Officials urge them to monitor their temperature twice a day for 14 days.
They’re also urged to call their healthcare provider for further guidance if they develop the following symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.