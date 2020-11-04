Robert L. “Larry” Daymont, 70, of Watertown

Mr. Daymont was born September 19, 1950 in Utica, NY a son of Lester and Mary Deck Daymont. Mr. Daymont attended Utica area schools until moving to Watertown in 1964. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1968 and attended one year at Jefferson Community College. Mr. Daymont married Virginia LaVancha June 25, 1977 at St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen with Reverend Robert Cotter officiating. Mr. Daymont started his working career with his dad at Onondaga Auto Parts and a variety of other auto parts stores that included; Petrie’s Auto Part and Don’s Auto Parts. From 1980, until he retired in 2008 due to illness, he worked for Standard Auto Parts. Mr. Daymont enjoyed bowling and bowled in the Standard Auto Parts league. He also enjoyed traveling the United States with his family, Lake Placid was one of his favorite destinations.