Senators call on Army to pause new fitness test

“We support advances in the Army physical fitness program and policies that promote the equal treatment of male and female soldiers. However, the ACFT as it currently stands, lowers standards and expectations for young, male soldiers while setting unrealistic standards for others including those with fewer physical responsibilities such as medical personnel, judge advocates, or cyber warriors,” they wrote. “We acknowledge that the ACFT 2.0 is a work in progress, but we have considerable concerns regarding the negative impact it may already be having on so many careers. It is imperative that we pause implementation until all questions and concerns are answered. Soldiers' careers depend on it and the continued lethality of our force requires it.”