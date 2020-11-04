Senators call on Army to pause new fitness test

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is calling on the Army to stop a fitness test she says could undermine military readiness.
Both Gillibrand and fellow Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wrote a letter to the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate and House Armed Services committees, urging them to postpone the new Army Combat Fitness Test.
The letter noted the test shows a gender gap and sets unrealistic standards for those with less physical responsibilities, such as medical and cyber personnel.
“We support advances in the Army physical fitness program and policies that promote the equal treatment of male and female soldiers. However, the ACFT as it currently stands, lowers standards and expectations for young, male soldiers while setting unrealistic standards for others including those with fewer physical responsibilities such as medical personnel, judge advocates, or cyber warriors,” they wrote. “We acknowledge that the ACFT 2.0 is a work in progress, but we have considerable concerns regarding the negative impact it may already be having on so many careers. It is imperative that we pause implementation until all questions and concerns are answered. Soldiers' careers depend on it and the continued lethality of our force requires it.”
The senators hope the letter will encourage conference members to suspend the test until their questions and concerns are answered.
See the full letter below:
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.