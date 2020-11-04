Takeaway from Election Day: some more voters

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s only one county, but if Jefferson County is any indicator, more people voted Tuesday than in 2016, the last time we picked a president.
In 2016, voter turnout in Jefferson County was 68.6 percent, or 38,613 voters.
Tuesday, only 30,575 people voted in person. But add 5,150 more votes for the people who voted early, and the total of people who voted in-person this year is 35,725.
Then, when you add in the number of mail-in votes received, plus people who submitted “affadavit” ballots, you end up a potential total vote from Tuesday in Jefferson County of 43,859, about 5 percent more than 2016.
Again, that’s only one county - and the number of mail-in ballots can and will change.
