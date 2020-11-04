Takeaway from election day: we’re in Trump country

Also, Trump’s most public north country supporter, congresswoman Elise Stefanik, won by an almost identical margin to Trump’s, beating her Democrat opponent 64 to 35 percent. Again, the margin will shrink as absentees are counted, but given that Stefanik got 73,000 more votes than Tedra Cobb, the underlying point remains the same: President Trump and the politicians who support him are popular around here.