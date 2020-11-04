Travis James Lawler Rogers, 26, of Sackets Harbor

During high school what began as some carefree activities with friends, followed by a surgery set him on a long and winding journey ahead of him. He would be prescribed very addictive pain pills for his injury that would lead to years of battling addiction. Travis went to his first treatment at Tully Hill in Tully, NY for thirty days and was then transferred to Granite House in New Hampshire for a nine month step by step program. His recovery went so well he became an intake supervisor at New Freedom Academy in New Hampshire for the next two years. He was able to continue to work on his sobriety while helping new clients in need of rehab and their families get checked in and settled into the rehabilitation facility. He would return home to be with family while is grandfather, best friend and mentor, Terrance Lawler became ill. Mr. Lawler passed away May 30, 2017. While home Travis was working at Good Fellos in Sackets Harbor and Skewed Brewing at the Salmon Run Mall as a bartender and server. He then became activities coordinator at Credo Community Treatment Center for Addiction where he was able to share his experiences, compassion and himself to the many people that needed help. Most recently Travis was working at Tully’s in Watertown.