Warmer with sunshine for several days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ve had a string of colder-than-average weather, but the forecast for the next week should make up for it.
Wednesday starts out cold but warms up fairly quickly. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
It stays clear overnight and lows will be in the upper 40s.
It will be sunny on Thursday, too. Highs will be in the low 60s.
It will be mostly sunny Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs start in the upper 50s on Friday and slowly progress into the upper 60s by Monday.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
