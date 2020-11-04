Winter sports season still up in air

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Frontier League is looking ahead for what it hopes will be a winter sports season.
The league is preparing for an end-of-November opening of winter sports practices, although that could change depending on what the state decides before that date.
“Practices are still on schedule for November 30,” said Scott Connell, who’s the league’s assistant executive director. “We’re still waiting to hear from the governor about playing.”
Winter sports will be a different dynamic because all of those activities will be indoors.
“That’s going to be a much bigger challenge than this fall, having to be inside,” Connell said. “Just the whole idea of being inside, the transmission rate is obviously more of a risk when we’re indoors as opposed to outdoors.”
Lewis County schools in the Frontier League played a fall schedule of games before shutting down with one week to go, but it wasn’t because student athletes contracted COVID-19, which is good news for a possible winter sports season.
“We do feel fairly confident that what we do in sports is very similar to what we do in school,” said Connell, who is also superintendent at Copenhagen Central.
