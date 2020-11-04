Youth Giving Challenge underway

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students in seventh and eighth grade have a chance to express what “community” means to them.
Kraig Everard from the Northern New York Community Foundation explained what the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge is about.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
Students can submit essays on the meaning of community and choose an organization that best exemplifies their idea of the concept.
The foundation will give $500 to each organization chosen by the 20 winners.
You can find out more at nnycf.org/givingchallenge. You can also call 315-782-0047.
The deadline to enter is November 20.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.