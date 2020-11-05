Barbara Jean Tayler, 81, of Morristown

Barbara was born on November 23, 1938 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of the late Harold & Mildred (Cooper) Drummond. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1957 with a quote in her year book, “It’s a women’s privilege to change her mind” and lived by those word’s throughout the years. She then continued her education at the Beaux-Arts Beauty School in Syracuse where she received her New York State Cosmetology License in 1958. She was married to Robert Tayler on April 4, 1959 and the couple had enjoyed their home on the St. Lawrence River that they built together for many years.