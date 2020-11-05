Barbara Jean Tayler, 81, of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Barbara Jean Tayler, age 81 of Morristown, passed away on Sunday (November 1, 2020) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center after a short illness. There will be no funeral services as per her request.
Surviving is her husband Robert Tayler of Morristown; two sons Jon Tayler of Ogdensburg, and Mark (Gina) Tayler of Clarence, NY; grandchildren Dr. Brittany Tayler of Albany, Jon Tayler of Orlando, FL and Dominic & Juliana Tayler of Clarence, NY.
She was predeceased by two siblings Muriel (Donald) Raven & Hollis Drummond.
Barbara was born on November 23, 1938 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of the late Harold & Mildred (Cooper) Drummond. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1957 with a quote in her year book, “It’s a women’s privilege to change her mind” and lived by those word’s throughout the years. She then continued her education at the Beaux-Arts Beauty School in Syracuse where she received her New York State Cosmetology License in 1958. She was married to Robert Tayler on April 4, 1959 and the couple had enjoyed their home on the St. Lawrence River that they built together for many years.
Barbara operated a beauty salon out of her home for 40+ years while she raised her family, and in 1993 she received an associate’s degree in applied science from Canton ATC. Because of her social ability, she became a tour guide in 2005, for Boldt Castle & Singer Castle until 2010. In 2011 she than began working at Walmart for the enjoyment of interacting with others. She retired in 2018.
She was a life-long member of the DePeyster St. Lawrence Chapter # 60 Order of Eastern Stars, and enjoyed cooking, boating on the St. Lawrence River and traveling in her younger years. Memorial contributions can be made to the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
