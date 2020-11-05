Brush fire breaks out on volunteer firefighter’s property

TOWN OF CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A brush fire in the town of Clayton sparked on the property of a man who has fought fires for decades.
With hoses in hand, firefighters worked to extinguish a 3 acre brush fire in the town of Clayton.
It started Thursday morning off Deferno Road.
Clayton Assistant fire Chief Josh Reome says a brush fire in November this big is unusual, but this year has been unusually dry.
“This is the first one we’ve had in a while this size, but with the leaves and the dry ground, it’s not really a surprise,” he said.
The brush fire didn’t just happen anywhere. It happened right outside a Clayton firefighter’s home. He said his wife saw smoke and called him right away.
“So that was a good assistance to us because he kind of knew what was going on and kind of got a jump on things,” said Reome.
The property belongs to the the Patchen family.
Michael Patchen is a volunteer firefighter with the Clayton Fire Department and has been a volunteer firefighter for nearly 40 years.
His wife says she had started a controlled burn in the yard, but when the wind picked up, the leaves and twigs on the ground caught fire.
The fire did not spread to the Patchen home and crews were able to put it out.
“With the wind, it’s a challenging issue, but everybody did good doing their job and everybody’s going home safe,” said Reome.
