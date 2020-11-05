4 charged in Gouverneur home invasion released to probation supervision

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four men, who are facing felony charges in connection with a home invasion in Gouverneur, have been released to probation supervision.
State police said the men unlawfully entered an apartment on Peabody Road in the village on October 29 at around 2:30 a.m.
The 4 allegedly stole property from the people inside.
Police said one of the people at home was punched in the face and had to be treated at Gouverneur Hospital.
The following were arrested:
- 21 year old Bryon Carr of Gouverneur
- 19 year old Darren Bishop of Gouverneur
- 18 year old from Gouverneur (name not released)
- 18 year old from Star Lake (name not released)
All of the suspects were charged with felony counts second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.
They were all arraigned and released under the supervision of probation.
The suspects are scheduled to appear in Gouverneur Town Court on November 12.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.