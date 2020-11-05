Crash kills woman in town of Stockholm, another person hospitalized

TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash in the town of Stockholm. That’s according to St. Lawrence County Coroner June Wood.
State police were called to the scene on Route 11 at 12:30 p.m. Troopers said the crash involved 2 vehicles and that one person died and another was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic due to the crash.
7 News will update this story when we get more information.
