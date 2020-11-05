David E. West,76, of Carthage

David was born on April 26, 1944 in West Carthage, the son of the late Lester J. and Olive M. (Lanoue) West. He was a 1964 graduate of Carthage High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy in December of 1964 and served until 1969, completing a tour of duty in Vietnam. He received the Purple Heart Medal as a result of hostile action in January of 1968. He then served with the New Jersey National Guard from 1969-1999 on Fort Drum. After retirement, David worked with his brother, John at Casa Blanca on Cherry Island in Alexandria Bay as a groundskeeper. He married Mary A. Brady on November 3, 1974 at St. Rita’s Church in Deferiet. They were married for 45 years until Mary’s death on July 6, 2019.