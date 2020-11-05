Election day 2020 saw big north country turnout

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thousands more people voted this year than in 2016, the last time we picked a president.
According to data from the New York State Board of Elections and from the Jefferson County Board of Elections, there were more votes cast in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties this year than in 2016.
Unsurprisingly, given the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people voted in person this year. But when you add the number of in person votes to the number of mail-in votes already received - and the boards of election are still getting mail-ins - the total exceeds the number of votes cast four years ago.
By county, here are the numbers:
- In Jefferson County, 2020, total vote (in person plus mail-in) is 43,409, about 72 percent of registered voters in the county. In 2016, the total vote was 38,613, or just under 69 percent. Another way to say it: about 5,000 more votes were cast in 2020 than 2016.
- In Lewis County, same story, smaller numbers. The 2020 total vote looks to be at least 12,878, or 75 percent of registered voters. In 2016, the total vote was 11,174, or 66 percent. Another way to say it: just under two thousand more votes were cast in Lewis County this year.
- In St. Lawrence County, the 2020 total vote is at least 44,481, or 72 percent of registered voters. In 2016, that number was 38,682, 66 percent of registered voters. Or about 6,000 more votes this year.
If you’re following along at home, remember our total vote count this year will go up a little as a few more write-ins are received.
