Highlights & scores: Parishville-Hopkinton stays unbeaten

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Unbeaten Parishville-Hopkinton took on Norwood-Norfolk in boys' Northern Athletic Conference soccer Wednesday.
The Panthers were on the attack early. John Snell’s shot was saved by Flyers goalie Noah Dominy.
It was Snell again with a feed into the box. Peyton Snell chased down the loose ball and tucked his shot just inside the opposite goalpost for a 2-0 lead in the 20th minute.
Five minutes later, Kade Hayes dumped a perfect lead pass inside the 18, where Snell flicked in his second of four goals on the afternoon.
Stuart Ayers also had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win as the Panthers improved to 8-0 this season.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys' high school soccer
Parisville-Hopkinton 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Madrid-Waddington 2, Colton-Pierrepont 0
St. Lawrence Central 8, St. Regis Falls 0
Edwards-Knox 4, Hermon DeKalb 1
Girls' high school soccer
Edwards-Knox 2, Hermon-DeKalb 0
Heuvelton, Norwood-Norfolk -- suspended
Boys' cross country
Salmon River 15, Brushton-Moira 50
Girls' cross country
Salmon River 15, Brushton-Moira 50
