Highlights & scores: Parishville-Hopkinton stays unbeaten

Unbeaten Parishville-Hopkinton took on Norwood-Norfolk in boys' Northern Athletic Conference soccer Wednesday. (Source: WWNY)
By Mel Busler | November 5, 2020 at 7:02 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 7:02 AM

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Unbeaten Parishville-Hopkinton took on Norwood-Norfolk in boys' Northern Athletic Conference soccer Wednesday.

The Panthers were on the attack early. John Snell’s shot was saved by Flyers goalie Noah Dominy.

It was Snell again with a feed into the box. Peyton Snell chased down the loose ball and tucked his shot just inside the opposite goalpost for a 2-0 lead in the 20th minute.

Five minutes later, Kade Hayes dumped a perfect lead pass inside the 18, where Snell flicked in his second of four goals on the afternoon.

Stuart Ayers also had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win as the Panthers improved to 8-0 this season.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys' high school soccer

Parisville-Hopkinton 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Madrid-Waddington 2, Colton-Pierrepont 0

St. Lawrence Central 8, St. Regis Falls 0

Edwards-Knox 4, Hermon DeKalb 1

Girls' high school soccer

Edwards-Knox 2, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Heuvelton, Norwood-Norfolk -- suspended

Boys' cross country

Salmon River 15, Brushton-Moira 50

Girls' cross country

Salmon River 15, Brushton-Moira 50

