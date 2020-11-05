Jazz at Lincoln Center - Ella Fitzgerald Celebration

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER TO BROADCAST
ELLA: FOREVER THE FIRST LADY OF SONG CONCERT SPECIAL
Featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Host Harry Connick Jr., and special guests Renee Fleming, Roberta Gambarini, Diana Krall, Marilyn Maye, Audra McDonald, Cecile McLorin Salvant in due performance with Sullivan Fortner, Camille Thurman and Kenny Washington.
Ella: Forever the First Lady of Song streams online on November 14, 7:00p.m. EDT
Virtual tickets available beginning October 22 on jazz.org
Jazz at Lincoln Center will broadcast one of its most popular concerts, Ella: Forever the First Lady of Song, online on Saturday, November 14 at 7:00p.m. EDT.
Recorded live in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater during the Ella Fitzgerald Centennial in 2017, Ella: Forever the First Lady of Song features unforgettable performances by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, host Harry Connick, Jr., and special guests Renée Fleming, Roberta Gambarini, Diana Krall, Marilyn Maye, Audra McDonald, Cécile McLorin Salvant in duo performance with Sullivan Fortner, Camille Thurman, and Kenny Washington. Each performer honors Ella Fitzgerald, whose legacy and influence define a classic era of jazz.
To accommodate viewers around the world, Ella: Forever the First Lady of Song will be re-broadcast at the following times on the same evening or following day depending on region:
Pacific Standard Time: Same evening at 7:00p.m. PST / 10:00p.m. EDT
Japan Standard Time: Following day at 8:00p.m. JST / 7:00p.m. EDT
Central European Summer Time Following day at 7:00p.m. CEST / 1:00p.m. EDT
Ticketing Discounted tickets are available for Jazz at Lincoln Center members: Chairman’s Circle, Board, and Select Donors: Free
Patrons program and upper level Rhythm Club: $10
Friends of Jazz and Lower Level Rhythm Club: $15 Jazz at Lincoln Center Subscribers: $15
To learn more about becoming a member, visit jazz.org/membership.
For non-members, $20.00 virtual tickets will be available via jazz.org/ella beginning on October 22. Each ticket purchase helps support Jazz at Lincoln Center.
On the day of the concert event, ticket holders will have access to the broadcast by logging into their Jazz at Lincoln Center account.
Since March, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s performance, education, and advocacy resources have been shared for free with the organization’s growing global community of over two million people to share in turn with their friends, family, fans, supporters, companies, and constituencies. Although The House of Swing may be dark temporarily, we at Jazz at Lincoln Center are providing resources for cultural nourishment and comfort in these uncertain times.
Your gift makes a difference. Please support Jazz at Lincoln Center in this challenging time as we continue to entertain, enrich, and expand a global community for jazz through our online learning and social media platforms. To make a contribution, click here.
The mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich, and expand a global community for jazz through performance, education, and advocacy. We believe jazz is a metaphor for Democracy.Because jazz is improvisational, it celebrates personal freedom and encourages individual expression.Because jazz is swinging, it dedicates that freedom to finding and maintaining common ground with others. Because jazz is rooted in the blues, it inspires us to face adversity with persistent optimism.
