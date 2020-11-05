Local pharmacy tries to make enrollment easier for Medicare plan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We are just about one month away from the deadline to enroll in a Medicare Part D plan and Kinney Drugs is looking to make enrollment a little bit easier.
The pharmacy is running a program where they help their customers pick a Medicare Part D plan, which would help people pay the costs of prescription drugs.
One Kinney pharmacist tells us that using the drug store’s help could save them hundreds in out of pocket costs.
“Coming into Kinney’s and getting a Medicare comparison type of thing for the Part D plan is usually very helpful so that you don’t end up with a prescription and then a huge surprise at the cash register,” said Ruth-Ellen Van Arnam, pharmacist.
The deadline to enroll in a Part D plan is December 7.
