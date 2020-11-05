Man dies in Potsdam motorcycle crash

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Canton man is dead after he ran his motorcycle into the back of a stopped vehicle in Potsdam.
Potsdam village police say 67-year-old Gene Knight was driving his motorcycle north on Clarkson Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday when he crashed into a vehicle that was stopped for a pedestrian crossing.
Knight was thrown from the bike and collided with a southbound vehicle.
Police and rescue crews performed life-saving measures at the scene, but he died later at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Police say they don’t expect charges stemming from the crash.
They were helped at the scene by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s investigators and Clarkson University security.
