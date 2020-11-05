Margaret M. Peer, 93, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Margaret M. Peer, 93, a longtime resident of Jefferson Ave, Massena, peacefully passed away Thursday morning, November 5, 2020 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Margaret was born January 28, 1927 on her grandparent’s farm in Glen Walter, Ontario, the daughter of the late Duncan and Elsie (Fisher) Bergeron. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mother to her late husband, Richard Andrew Peer and their children. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, member of Massena Senior Citizens, loved to play bingo, and cherished the time and memories she made with her family.
Margaret is survived by her children, Joseph Robert Peer of Arizona; Richard Andrew and Nancy Peer of Windsor, CT; Charles Rodney Peer of Bellingham, MA; Stephen Mark Peer of Albany; and Sandra Marie and Dale Culver of Parishville; her grandchildren, Andrew Stephen Peer, Courtney Marie Chevier, Ashley Keleher, Sean Michael Peer, David Bradford Peer, and Matthew Stephen Peer; her great grandchildren, Burton, Tristan, Madison, and Austyn Chevier and Paisley and Teagan Keleher; and the children of her late companion, Levi Parisian.
She is also survived by her sisters, Lillian Martell of Cornwall and Rev. Sister Rita Bergeron of Montreal; her brothers, Floyd and Jeannine Bergeron and Douglas Bergeron, all of Cornwall; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband in 1979; her oldest grandson, Brian Michael Peer in 2019; and her siblings, Albert, Percy, James, Maurice, and Gordon Bergeron, Eleanor Leroux, and Helen Kaddie.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held privately at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Severinus Torwoe, celebrating. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
