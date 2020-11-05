Margaret M. Peer, 93, of Massena

Margaret was born January 28, 1927 on her grandparent’s farm in Glen Walter, Ontario, the daughter of the late Duncan and Elsie (Fisher) Bergeron. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mother to her late husband, Richard Andrew Peer and their children. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, member of Massena Senior Citizens, loved to play bingo, and cherished the time and memories she made with her family.