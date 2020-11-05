Possible COVID exposure reported at Evans Mills parish center

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you visited Saint Mary’s Parish Center in Evans Mills on a certain date last month, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service is asking people who visited the center at 8412 South Main Street on October 27 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through November 10.
If symptoms do develop, you’re asked to stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance.
Potential COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
