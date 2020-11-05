Possible COVID exposure reported at Evans Mills parish center

By 7 News Staff | November 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 4:29 PM

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you visited Saint Mary’s Parish Center in Evans Mills on a certain date last month, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service is asking people who visited the center at 8412 South Main Street on October 27 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through November 10.

If symptoms do develop, you’re asked to stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance.

Potential COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

