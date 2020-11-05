Potsdam restaurant patrons may have been exposed to coronavirus

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is urging people who visited a Potsdam restaurant on a certain day to get tested for COVID-19.
Officials say patrons of Jake’s on the Water at 5726 State Route 56 may have been exposed to the coronavirus on Sunday, November 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Public health recommends people who were there at that time be tested for COVID-19 and monitor how they feel.
Officials urge them to monitor their temperature twice a day for 14 days.
They’re also urged to call their healthcare provider for further guidance if they develop the following symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
