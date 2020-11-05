Sheriff’s deputy writes children’s book about his K-9

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was bored one night in March, so he decided to write a children’s book.
Deputy Jeffery Froelich released his book 2 weeks ago. It chronicles the life of a police service dog.
The book is titled “I Am Abel,” named after his K-9. The story is told from the dog’s perspective.
Froelich says the book has a lot of storylines that kids can relate to.
“They have to go to school, he had to go to school. They have to do homework, he has to do homework. They have to practice their things and he has to practice his things too, so the kids can really relate to it,” he said.
Money from the sales will help a non-profit organization called Protecting K-9 Heroes, which helps provide protective vests and first-aid kits to service dogs and their handlers across the country.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.