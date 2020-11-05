Some Massena elementary students shift to remote learning

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students in one of Massena Central’s three elementary schools will be learning from home for the rest of the week after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, district Superintendent Pat Brady said a student at Madison Elementary tested positive for the virus.
St. Lawrence County Public Health is conducting contact tracing.
Brady says health officials will notify anyone who was in contact with the infected student and some staff and students may have to be quarantined.
