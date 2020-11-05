State cancels January Regents exams due to pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school students across New York will not be taking Regents exams this January.
The state has decided to cancel the tests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Throughout the pandemic our priority has been the health and wellbeing of our students and educators,” said Interim Commissioner Betty Rosa in a prepared statement. “We determined the January Regents Exams could not be safely, equitably and fairly administered across the State given where the pandemic currently stands.”
As a result, the state is proposing changes to the requirements that high school students must meet in order to earn diplomas.
The changes would apply to all students who are completing a secondary-level course of study or make-up program in January and are scheduled to participate in one or more of the January Regents exams.
No decisions have been made regarding the June and August 2021 administrations of Regents or any of the other state assessment programs.
