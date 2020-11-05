State Division of Human Rights sees probable cause in Gardner’s second complaint against city

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state’s Division of Human Rights sees ‘probable cause’ in a second complaint filed by Erin Gardner.
Gardner, who was suspended from her job as Watertown’s Parks & Recreation superintendent, filed a complaint against the city on June 2.
That was after the city took her off the job due to claims of misconduct and insubordination.
The city disagreed with Gardner speaking with the media and council members about her complaint against former City Manager Rick Finn.
Gardner claims her suspension was done out of retaliation and filed a complaint with the state’s Division of Human Rights.
In an October 21 decision, the Division of Human Rights said after its investigation, it determined that probable cause exists and the case will likely get a hearing.
We asked the city attorney for comment. We will update this story if we hear from him.
This is the second determination by the Division of Human Rights to favor Gardner.
The other one deals with Gardner’s original complaint of a hostile work environment at city hall. The state found probable cause in that complaint as well.
A hearing was held and that case is going to trial.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.