Sunshine & 60s for several days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It looks as if we’ll have nice weather through the end of the week, over the weekend, and into next week.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.
It clouds up overnight but clears by morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
It will be in the mid- to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
We’ll have rain on Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s.
