Tri-county region reports 28 new cases of COVID, 12 hospitalized

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
There were 13 new cases to report in Jefferson County.
No one is hospitalized; 57 people are in mandatory isolation and 272 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 376 positive cases and performed 28,218 tests.
The county says 318 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County Public Health said 11 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 451.
Officials said 55 cases are active and 8 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 391 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 5 people have died from COVID and 89,155 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County announced 4 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 175.
Officials said 68 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said 4 people are now hospitalized and 51 are in isolation.
Another 432 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 124 people have recovered from the coronavirus and 14,064 tests have been administered in the county.
