Truck procession honors life of former highway superintendent

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were 20 trucks to honor 20 years of service.
Former town of Watertown highway superintendent John Maguire passed away last Thursday. He was 63 years old.
Maguire’s family tells us trucks were a huge part of his life, so members of the community came out to his calling hours Wednesday night to honor him with what he loved.
Maguire worked for the highway department for more than 30 years.
He drove tow trucks, he drove tractor-trailers cross-country, and he volunteered with the Town of Watertown Fire Department overseeing its fleet of emergency vehicles.
Maguire’s family and friends say he will be dearly missed.
“He was a big truck driver and just all around a great guy,” said his sister-in-law Chrissy Maguire.
“He was a big jokester,” added his brother Thomas.
“Friends with everybody,” Chrissy said. “And a lot of people navigated to him. He loved kids, his family. Just all of us.”
“You know this is the best way we know how to send him off,” family member Kevin Groff said. “All of these people are here for the same reason: to celebrate and honor his life.”
The truck procession made the 10-mile trip from Watertown to Rodman, where Maguire lived.
