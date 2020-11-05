United Way offers Board Member Boot Camp

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - United Way of Northern New York is offering a boot camp for leaders of nonprofit organizations.
Executive director Jamie Cox talked about the Board Member Boot Camp on 7 News This Morning.
Watch the video above for his interview.
Cox said the boot camp will train board members how to better provide oversight to their organizations.
It will be held on Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on November 16-20.
You can sign up at unitedway-nny.org and call 315-788-5631 with any questions.
