WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Vivian J. Sharpe, 93, of Waddington, passed away, November 4, 2020 at the home of her daughter while under the care of hospice, surrounded by her loving family. There will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held in Brookside Cemetery, Waddington.
Vivian was born on February 21, 1927 in Potsdam, New York, the daughter of Earl and Ethel (Wells) Sellers. She married Philip Sharpe on December 6, 1947 together they raised nine children. He predeceased her on November 2, 1992. She worked a variety of jobs during her life and enjoyed doing puzzles, spending time with her family and relaxing with her beloved cat, Jade, but her favorite thing to do was to play bingo. In recent weeks she had been playing radio bingo with her daughter Sandi.
Surviving Vivian are her children; Wayne Sharpe of Waddington; Randy and wife Sherry of Springfield, MO; Mike and wife Lisa Sharpe of Ogdensburg; Jaime and wife Jodi Sharpe; Joanne Murray, Sandra Sharpe, Patti and husband Scott Castagnier, all of Massena, daughter in-law Cheryl Sharpe of Syracuse. 20 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren, also surviving are a brother, Earl Sellers and a sister, Jean Ford of Ogdensburg, two half- sister’s, Paula Sellers, and Rhonda McMahon as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip, a daughter, Shirley Ashley, a son, Terry Sharpe, her parents, stepmother, Thaida Sellers, three sisters, five brothers, a stepsister and stepbrothers.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Hepburn Hospital and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley for the care they provided.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vivian’s name to Hospice and Palliative Car of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 State Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
