Vivian J. Sharpe, 93, of Waddington

Vivian was born on February 21, 1927 in Potsdam, New York, the daughter of Earl and Ethel (Wells) Sellers. She married Philip Sharpe on December 6, 1947 together they raised nine children. He predeceased her on November 2, 1992. She worked a variety of jobs during her life and enjoyed doing puzzles, spending time with her family and relaxing with her beloved cat, Jade, but her favorite thing to do was to play bingo. In recent weeks she had been playing radio bingo with her daughter Sandi.