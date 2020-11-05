Who had the best night Tuesday? Elise Stefanik

Not only did none of it matter, Stefanik beat Cobb by much more than she did in 2018. Again, we don’t have the write-in results, which will change things in Cobb’s favor. But right now, it appears Stefanik beat Cobb by 8 percent more in 2020 (65 percent of the vote to Stefanik) than in 2018 (57 percent of the vote to Stefanik). By my ‘back of the envelope’ math, Cobb would need to get around 45,000 mail-in votes to reduce Stefanik’s margin back to 2018 levels.