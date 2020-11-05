The Women on the Sixth Floor

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
In honor of the diversity of films from around the world and in homage to the indispensable Cinema 10 series of Potsdam, the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures & the Language Resource Center at Saint Lawrence University are pleased to present: Women on the 6th Floor (2011) Paris, in the early 1960s. Jean-Louis Joubert is a serious but uptight stockbroker, married to Suzanne, a starchy class-conscious woman and father of two arrogant teenage boys, currently in a boarding school.
The affluent man lives a steady yet boring life. At least until, due to fortuitous circumstances, Maria, the charming new maid at the service of Jean-Louis' family, makes him discover the servants' quarter on the sixth floor of the luxury building he owns and lives in. There live a crowd of lively Spanish maids who will help Jean-Louis to open to a new civilization and a new approach of life. In their company - and more precisely in the company of beautiful Maria - Jean-Louis will gradually become another man, a better man. Language: French with English subtitles
Date: Thursday, November 5
Place: Carnegie 10 Time: 7 to 9 pm
