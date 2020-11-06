Athlete of the Week: Peyton Snell

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are featuring student athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we honor a soccer player from Parishville Hopkinton who is coming off a four goal performance. His impressive varsity career earning him this week’s title.
Peyton Snell is a 4 year varsity soccer performer. The last 3 years he has amassed 63 goals and 25 assists.
Last season, Peyton was Offensive MVP in the NAC East, and he also was 4th Team All-State.
He has also excelled in basketball and baseball.
In the classroom, Peyton is a member of the National Honor Society with a 94 grade point average. He plans on going to college for elementary education. An outstanding student athlete.
Peyton Snell is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 6, 2020.
You can hear from him and see him in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.