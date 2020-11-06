Computer systems back online at Gouverneur & Canton-Potsdam hospitals

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The hospitals of St. Lawrence Health System (SLHS) are resuming normal operations after a cyberattack a week and a half ago.
Canton-Potsdam and Gouverneur hospitals had what SLHS officials call “an information technology security incident” in the early morning hours of October 27.
They say Massena Hospital was largely unaffected in the attack.
Officials suspended access to most of the two hospitals' computer systems. Backup systems were used to maintain patient care, including what they call “off-line documentation methods.”
Now officials say core information technology applications have been restored at hospitals, clinics, and the corporate level, including medical records, laboratory, and pharmacy systems.
Officials say they’re still investigating the impact of the cyberattack, but don’t believe any patient or employee data were compromised.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.