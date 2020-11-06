Dale L. Adams, 85, formerly of Colton

Born in Potsdam, NY on January 3, 1935 to the late Gordon and Margaret Dixon LaRock, Dale graduated from high school and married Ronald Adams in December of 1953. Ronald later passed away in 1987. Dale was a caregiver, working for the Potsdam Nursing Home for many years and later becoming a private caregiver for the elderly. Dale enjoyed animals, especially her cats and found her most enjoyment came with spending time with her family.