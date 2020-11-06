Free Lewis County COVID testing next week

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Free COVID-19 testing will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week at Lewis County General Hospital.
Lewis County Health Systems announced Friday that the testing will be done Monday, November 9, Wednesday, November 11 and Friday, November 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The testing site is located on the hospital’s main campus in Lowville in parking lot #6, north of the emergency room entrance off Route 26. Directions: drive past the helicopter landing zone and follow the COVID-19 Clinic traffic signs.
All patients requesting testing will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, physical address, email address, and a phone number to allow for contact tracing and result follow-up, according to a statement from Lewis County Health Systems.
Samples are being sent to an off-site New York State (NYS) designated lab with result currently being reported in approximately three days. There is no cost or age limit for testing.
