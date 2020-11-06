Friday Sports: NAC soccer dominates the docket

DEKALB, N.Y. (WWNY) - Northern Athletic Conference soccer action was on the menu Friday night, we focus on the girls' side.
The Hermon DeKalb girls hosted Morristown in NAC play.
Emma Showers made the save for the Rockets and it was Carly Piercy with the shot for Morristown that’s stopped by fullback Aliyea Stevenson.
Audrianna Tehonica’s header found the back of the net for the games only goal in the 32nd minute. Hermon DeKalb blanks Morristown 1-0.
The Heuvelton Ladies hosted Edwards Knox in another Girls' NAC contest.
Heuvelton got on the scoreboard with just two minutes left in the first half, when Amber Cunningham scored from Kathryn Cunningham to make it 1-0 Bulldogs.
With time and daylight running out, Edwards Knox tied the game. Macy White set up Lucy Frary in the 70th minute, making it 1-1.
Officials then called the game with seven minutes left, due to darkness.
Heuvelton goalie Emma LaFaver had two saves. Edwards Knox’ Kayleigh Allen registered five saves.
Friday Sports Scores
Girls NAC Soccer
- St. Lawrence C. 1, Tupper Lake 0
- Hermon DeKalb 1, Morristown 0
- Edwards Knox 1, Heuvelton 1
Boys NAC Soccer
- Colton Pierrepont 4, Chateaugay 1
- Parishville Hopkinton 5, Brushton Moira 0
- Madrid Waddington 5, St. Regis Falls 0
- Edwards Knox 3, Heuvelton 0
