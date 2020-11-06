Highlight & scores: boys’ NAC soccer contests

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Key contests were on the schedule Thursday as the abbreviated Northern Athletic Conference soccer season begins to wind down.
In boys' soccer, the unbeaten Canton Golden Bears hosted OFA.
Here are highlights in the video:
- Canton’s Chris Schuckers' shot is stopped by David Vernsey.
- OFA’s Logan Horton gets the throw-in and dents the back of the net, knotting the contest at 1.
- Karson LaRose scored to give OFA a 2-1 lead and put canton in its only deficit of the season.
- But Schuckers rallied Canton with the tying goal with 12 minutes remaining and the game-winner with just 6.4 seconds left.
That lifted the Bears to a 3-2 win and a 9-0 record on the season.
In another boys' NAC soccer contest, the Heuvelton Bulldogs hosted Hermon-DeKalb.
Here are some highlights:
- Brandon Pray is stopped as he attempts to cut inside.
- Jordan Sawyer drills a shot off the goalpost and Evan Felt had the corner kick.
- Sawyer gets another shot on Hermon-DeKalb keeper Andrew Matthews.
- Sawyer scored unassisted in the first half for the game’s only goal.
Heuvelton beat Hermon-DeKalb 1-0.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys' high school soccer
Madrid-Waddington 3, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Salmon River 2, Potsdam 1
Canton 3, OFA 2
Heuvelton 1, Hermon-DeKalb 0
Girls' high school soccer
Potsdam 3, Salmon River 0
Canton 2, OFA 0
Heuvelton 2, Hermon-DeKalb 1
