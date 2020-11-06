Hospital: COVID admissions grew this week

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - As many as seven patients were in Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s special COVID unit this week, a hospital official told 7 News.
Word of the hospitalizations came during a week in which the number of COVID cases in the county started by growing by 20 to 424 Monday to 451 Thursday.
“We presently have two patients admitted to our airborne precaution unit at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. However, we were up to seven patients earlier in the week,” Jeremy Slaga, St. Lawrence Health System Chief Administrative Officer said in an email.
St. Lawrence Health System, which operates Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Massena Hospital and Gouverneur Hospital, is sending COVID-19 patients to Canton-Potsdam.
That allows the hospital system to concentrate its personal protective equipment, as well as a team of medical specialists who can cover COVID care, at one location, hospital officials said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.