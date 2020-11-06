Hotspot problem shifting upstate, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s been a great deal of progress managing COVID-19 micro-clusters downstate, but now the problem is shifting upstate.
“In general, downstate New York is doing better than upstate New York,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a telephone conference Friday.
He said hot spots are cropping up in western and central New York, but are relatively flat elsewhere, including in the north country.
Western New York went from an infection rate of 1.5 to 2.8 percent and Central New York went from 1.1 to 2.2 percent.
Cuomo said state officials will confer with local officials over the weekend and develop micro-cluster strategies tailored for each location.
The governor was quick to point out that even as some regions in the state spike, their infection rates are lower than most other states', including neighboring New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.
As far as New York overall, Cuomo said “the state is doing very well” with an infection rate of 1.9 percent including the hotspots.
The rate without the hotspots is 1.8 percent.
He noted only New Hampshire and Maine, which never had major COVID-19 problems, have lower rates.
