How are people in the north country reacting to slow-moving election results?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - To get a feel for how local residents are reacting to the slow-moving presidential election results, 7 News reporter Emily Griffin hit the streets of Watertown to see what people were thinking.
Emily Griffin says the people she spoke to Friday night had mixed opinions about the validity of mail-in ballots.
“There are a lot of people that voted, of course it’s going to take a long time,” said one anonymous voter.
“I just think that the states that have more votes than people that are allowed to vote just isn’t right and they should get that fixed. I think a lot of the mail in voters are fraud,” said John Dorfman and Kyle Lucas.
“I think it’s fair. I think Biden is a good American, but I think Trump is, whether people like him or not, is a businessman. He knows how to do the job,” said Chris Reynolds.
“I don’t see either president really sticking to what they say,” said Calvin Huddleston.
“Whoever wins the other side is going to feel they were cheated and that’s a shame. America loses because of that,” said Christopher Hock.
Emily says one thing she noticed from talking to people passing by, is that most people are afraid of talking about politics.
She says she asked more than a hundred people for their opinion on the election and almost everyone said they didn’t want to talk for fear of making other people mad.
