5 injured in Route 11 crash

LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 11 near Interstate 781 Thursday evening.
The crash happened a little before 6:30 p.m. State police say a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Dmario Thomas did not stop at a red light while turning left onto I-781.
Thomas' passenger, 19-year-old Bailee Hall, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse along with 52-year-old Peter Hyland, a passenger in the other vehicle.
Thomas was transported to Samaritan Medical Center along with two people from the other vehicle, 38-year-old Valentin Arreola and 41-year-old Robert Landry.
Troopers say all five had non-life-threatening injuries.
Thomas was issued a ticket.
