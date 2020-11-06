Jefferson County: more COVID cases Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported another five COVID cases Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 56.
The increase of five from Thursday to Friday was less than the increase from Wednesday to Thursday, when 13 new cases were reported.
Still, there’s no denying the virus had a growing week in the county - last Friday, the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began stood at 336. This Friday, the number is 381, an increase of 45 cases.
324 people have recovered from the virus in Jefferson County since the pandemic began. One person has died. No one is currently hospitalized.
