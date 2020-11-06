Lewis County’s COVID cases up again, but only by one

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - After a week which saw the number of COVID cases in Lewis County jump, Friday’s numbers were relatively good news.
The total .number of cases went up, but only by one, from 175 to 176.
Of that 176, there are now a total of 68 cases associated with an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
For context, a week ago Lewis County reported 147 cases, 29 fewer than Friday’s 176.
Of the 176 cases since the pandemic began, 133 people have already recovered, meaning there are 43 active cases in he county. All those people are in isolation.
Five people are hospitalized. 411 people in Lewis County are under quarantine.
