Mohawks report spike in COVID cases

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe says its COVID-19 outbreak continues, with another 11 cases reported Friday.
That brings to 22 the number of active cases “under the tribe’s jurisdiction,” according to a statement from the tribe late Friday.
Mohawk tribal lands and community are east of Massena, between Massena and Malone.
“The number of total active cases includes individuals who reside outside of the community, but have close ties to Akwesasne through work or family. It does not include cases being reported by the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne,” the tribe said in its statement.
Mohawk officials said they are conducting contact tracing in coordination with the Franklin and St. Lawrence county health departments.
They also announced temporary restrictions on public gatherings and business:
- No social gatherings in uncontrolled environments, such as parties at private residences;
- In-home wakes are paused for 30 days;
- Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people, with social distancing maintained;
- Businesses must comply with COVID-19 Capacity Levels; and
- Tribal facilities are closed to the public effective Monday, November 9, 2020.
An additional COVID drive-thru clinic will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the former-IGA Building from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or until supplies last. Two more drive-thru clinics will be held on Tuesday, November 10 and November 17.
